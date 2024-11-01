Nigeria: Ayra Starr Becomes YouTube's Most Viewed Nigerian Female Artist

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, professionally known as Ayra Starr, has surpassed Yemi Alade as the most-viewed Nigerian female artiste of all time on YouTube.

The 22-year-old overtook Alade (805 million views) after accumulating 811 million views on the platform.

The Cotonou-born most-viewed video on the platform is her hit single 'Rush,' with over 395 million views.

Ayra Starr recorded a massive success with the release of 'Rush' which gained mainstream international recognition in 2022.

The song charted in several territories, including Switzerland, Ireland and the United Kingdom, where it climbed to number 24.

Meanwhile, Yemi Alade retains her position as the female Nigerian artiste with the greatest number of subscribers on the platform with 2.41 million subscribers.

Ayra Starr occupies the second position with 2.26 million subscribers.