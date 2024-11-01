Ghana: Mine Security Guards Attack Media Crew Covering Environmental Degradation in Ghana

Abuja — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Ghanaian authorities to swiftly investigate and hold accountable the security guards who attacked four journalists and media workers working for the privately owned Multimedia Group conglomerate at a mining site in the country's southern Ashanti region.

On October 20, at least 10 armed security guards working for Edelmetallum Resources Limited, a mining company operating in Ghana, detained and beat journalist Erastus Asare Donkor, camera technician Edward Suantah, drone pilot Majid Alidu, and driver Arko Edward as they reported on alleged environmental degradation associated with one of the company's mines, according to Donkor and Edward, who spoke with CPJ.

"Authorities in Ghana must swiftly investigate and hold accountable the security guards of Edelmetallum Resources Limited responsible for attacking journalists and media workers Erastus Asare Donkor, Edward Suantah, Majid Alidu, and Arko Edward," said Angela Quintal, head of CPJ's Africa Program, in Johannesburg. "Reporting on environmental degradation is a matter of public interest, and too often no one is held accountable when the press in Ghana is attacked."

The guards seized at least five phones, five drone batteries, a Lenovo tablet, a branded press jacket, and a headset, Donkor and Edward told CPJ. After forcing the crew to drive away with them, the guards deleted all information on at least two phones and made them delete their images. They also beat the media workers with their hands for at least 30 minutes. The guards later returned only the phones.

After the attack, Donkor had difficulty using his right eye, Edward had a swollen face, and Suantah and Alidu had ringing in their ears, according to Donkor and Edward.

The crew reported the attack to police and led them to the site, but the guards refused to go to the police station, Donkor said. Police later announced that three of the attackers had surrendered and were granted bail, he said.

CPJ's calls to police spokesperson Grace Ansah-Akrofi for comment on the investigation went unanswered.

Edelmetallum's managing director, Philip Edem Kutsienyo, said by phone that he did not want to speak with CPJ.