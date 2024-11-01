South Africa: Campaign Builds to Block 'Undesirable' R&B Star Chris Brown's Johannesburg Gigs

Controversy has surrounded US R&B singer Chris Brown's upcoming Johannesburg shows amid calls to declare him an 'undesirable person' due to his history of aggression.

Chris Brown's sold-out Johannesburg concerts have sparked debate, putting the spotlight on his history of violence and raising questions about South Africa's stance on gender-based violence (GBV) as well as the country's visa approval policies.

Pattern of violence

Brown, the 35-year-old American R&B singer, songwriter and actor, has built an astounding career on the strength of his soulful voice and captivating dance moves. Raised in Virginia, Brown's musical talents were evident from a young age, when he was discovered and signed to Jive Records at 15, setting the stage for a meteoric rise to fame.

However, behind his success lies a troubling history of alleged violence and misconduct. Brown was convicted in 2009 for assaulting and threatening to kill his then girlfriend, mega pop star Rihanna. He was sentenced to five years' probation.

In 2014, Brown pleaded guilty to an assault charge for punching a man in the face without provocation in downtown Washington. In 2017, he was served with a five-year restraining order from ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

His pattern of abuse led the Australian government to issue Brown with a notice of intent to...