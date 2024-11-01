Nigeria: NHRC, Others Call for Protection of Citizens Digital Rights

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and rights advocates on Thursday called for the protection of citizens' digital rights, amid concerns about undue digital censorship, interference and harassment from the government and its regulatory agencies.

They made this call at an event organised in response to issues surrounding the abuses experienced by many in digital space.

The event, organised by the NHRC in collaboration with the World Impact Development Foundation (WIDEF), was held at the NHRC headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

Speakers at the event called for the alignment of the Nigerian digital policies with international human rights standards to ensure the protection of digital rights.

Pwadumdi Okoh, NHRC's Deputy Director, Legal Services and Enforcement, who represented the commission's Executive Secretary Tony Ojukwu, said the standards, confidentiality, integrity and accessibility must be upheld.

"Digital activities often transcend national borders, creating complexities in enforcing laws and protecting rights. So, addressing these challenges requires international collaboration and agreement to ensure that digital rights are upheld globally," Ms Okoh said.

She also mentioned that digital rights are part of fundamental human rights.

"Protecting digital rights is essential for fostering an inclusive and equitable digital society. As we shape Nigeria's policy framework for the digital age, let us remember that these rights are an extension of our fundamental human rights," she said.

She said Nigeria can create "a digital environment that respects and upholds the rights of all Nigerians" by addressing the challenges, ensuring transparency and accountability, and fostering international collaboration.

The event drew representatives from various civil society organisations (CSOs), law enforcement agencies and the legal profession.

The National Commissioner/CEO, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NPDC), Vincent Olatunji, who was represented by the Head Regulations Unit, NDPC, Ibukunoluwa Owa, said risks associated with the use of digital space like cybercrimes, personal identity theft, and unauthorised access to data make the need for digital rights protection a top priority.

The Executive Director, WIDEF, Kingsley Godwin, said the conversation around digital rights is also necessitated by the accelerated digital growth we are experiencing in our society today.

Digital censorship, surveillance and internet shutdowns

During a panel discussion on the implications of digital censorship, surveillance and internet shutdowns on civic spaces, Programmes and Learning Manager at Accountability Lab Nigeria, Ehi Idakwo, mentioned that a clear mechanism is necessary to demarcate digital rights infringements from national security measures.

There have been cases of digital rights abuses, including the suspension of X (formerly Twitter) for seven months by the Nigerian government after the platform deleted a controversial post by former President Buhari in 2021.

In August, 36 CSOs condemned the Nigerian government for intentionally interfering with internet speed during the #EndBadGovernance protest in August.

Another reference point is the case of Chioma Okoli who was arrested in 2023 following her comment on Facebook complaining about the sugar content of Nagiko tomato mix. Her arrest sparked widespread criticism. But Erisco Foods Limited, the manufacturer of the tomato mix, had described the post as malicious.

In September, the founder of a non-profit organisation, Hope Behind Bars, Funke Adeoye was summoned by the police for alleged defamation of character, conspiracy and cyberbullying due to a statement she shared on her X account.

Ms Adeoye had shared a post concerning an ordeal faced by a 26-year-old graduate. He was detained for months by the police after he resigned from a studio where he worked as a keyboardist and photographer.

Contributing to the panel discussion on Thursday, the Chief Executive Officer, Public and Private Development Center (PPDC), Lucy Abagi, said violations of digital rights have hampered citizens' participation in democracy.

Ms Abagi encouraged continuous advocacy around the issue. She said its impact could be small but is significant.

Digital frameworks in Nigeria

Panelists also said there are still gaps in the legal framework governing Nigeria's digital space, including the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation and the Cybercrimes Act 2015.

The Cybercrimes Act has been indiscriminately used by the police to harass journalists and activists.

The Digital Rights and Freedom Bill intended to protect citizens while using the digital space was rejected by former President Muhammadu Buhari. The rejection was anchored on the claim that the bill "seeks to cover too many technical subjects and fails to address any of them extensively".

During a panel session at the event that centred around the current gaps and future directions in digital laws in Nigeria, Mohammed Buhari, a digital rights and internet governance activist, said the context of our society and accountability should guide the framework of digital rights.

Meanwhile the founder, Tech Policy Advisory, Moses Faya, called for more awareness campaigns and collaboration as well as proper engagement with legislators to drive the right policies.