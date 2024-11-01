Nigeria: 32 Killed in Benue, Plateau Attacks, Oyo Building Collapse

It was a black Thursday for the people in Benue, Plateau and Oyo States, where 32 people were killed as a result of gunmen attacks in North Central Nigeria and a building collapse in the Southern State.

At least 15 people were killed in an attack by armed invaders on some villages in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The locals alleged that the infiltrators' first strike happened on Wednesday. At the same time, a simultaneous one was carried out in the early hours of Thursday in about five communities in the area, which led to the killing of 15 people.

A villager who did not want to be identified said the armed invaders unleashed terror on Anyiin town, the headquarters of Logo LGA, in an operation that started about 6:30 pm on Wednesday and left 15 people dead by Thursday morning with some sustaining varying degrees of injury while others were missing.

The villagers stated that the attackers came in large numbers and were heavily armed.

The locals also worried that the attacks had displaced communities of Ukemberagya, Tswarev, Mbawar, Gov, Mbainange, and Tombo, among others, adding that the security operatives stationed in the town appeared overwhelmed because of the invaders.

Chief Joseph Anawah, a community leader in the area, said that among those killed were Orihundu Ati, a retired primary school supervisor; the son of Mbawuave Kindred Head, Zaki Mbatern; the son of Tordoo Suswam, a former Chief of Staff to a previous Logo LGC Chairman; and the son of Uyange Chembe, younger brother of the late Ukemberagya District Head, Zaki John Chembe.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the latest attack but stated that details were unavailable.

4 Killed As Vigilante Group Engages Bandits In Plateau

No fewer than four persons were reportedly killed in a clash involving bandits and vigilante groups in Dogon Ruwa community, Bashar District, of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Our correspondent recalled that Wase villages have witnessed a series of banditry attacks over the past two years, resulting in killings and kidnappings. Hundreds of cattle have been rustled by the bandits in the process.

Abdullahi Shu'aibu, a vigilante group member and youth leader, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

According to him, "The bandits arrived at the community intending to kidnap residents. They parked their motorcycles near the village, but we had received information about their plans.

"The bandits entered houses, selecting individuals for kidnapping, unaware that vigilantes were lying in wait near the motorcycles. As they attempted to escape with the abductees, vigilantes engaged them, killing three bandits. Unfortunately, one vigilante was also killed, "he added.

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Alabo Alfred, did not respond to LEADERSHIP's inquiry on the development.

13 Dead, Others Injured In Oyo Building Collapse

At least 13 people have been confirmed dead and several others badly injured in the building collapse incident that occurred in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred Thursday at Jegede, Olunloyo area of Ibadan, in Ona Ara Local Government Area, during torrential rainfall that trapped many people.

It was further gathered that three out of seven people hospitalised in the building collapsed while receiving treatment in the hospital.

Confirming the incident, the general manager of Oyo State Fire Service, Akinyemi Akinyinka, said the agency received a distress call from people in the neighbourhood at 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

An eyewitness, Mallam Okanlawan Yusuf, revealed that the building was used to treat psychiatric patients and confirmed the incident occurred at precisely midnight yesterday.

Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Mr Akin-Funmilayo Williams, stated that the collapsed building was not meant to be occupied and announced that Governor Seyi Makinde has approved an amnesty building and integrity tests for all buildings in the state.

Ona-Ara local government chairman Temitope Kolapo described the incident as disastrous and attributed the collapse to the thunderstorm, which trapped many people inside the building.

As search and rescue operations continue at the site of the collapsed building, the Oyo State Police Command has ensured adequate security to prevent hoodlums from hijacking the incident scene and protect the lives and property of other residents within the area. Those who died were given mass burial at the scene of the incident.