Nigeria: EFCC Secures 3,455 Convictions, Recovers Over N248 Billion in One Year

The conviction and recoveries are part of the highlights of the "key achievements" of the EFCC in the first year of its chairperson, Ola Olukoyede, in office.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured 3,455 convictions and the recovery of over N248 billion in proceeds of crimes in the last year.

Director of Public Affairs Wilson Uwujaren said this at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, highlighting "key achievements" of the EFCC since the last year of its chairperson Ola Olukoyede in office.

On 18 October 2023, the Nigerian senate confirmed Mr Olukoyede's appointment by President Bola Tinubu. This followed the sudden removal of Abdulrasheed Bawa in June 2023 after just a few months more than two years in office.

"In the past one year, the EFCC under Olukoyede's watch secured 3455 convictions across all categories of financial crimes and corruption," he said.

Mr Olukoyede's office detailed the EFCC's financial recoveries, which included $105.4 million, £53,133, and several other foreign currencies. Beyond monetary recoveries, the agency returned 53 stolen vehicles to Canadian authorities and seized multiple properties.

High-profile cases

The EFCC has brought cases against some former high-profile officials, including four former governors, in the last year. Among them is former Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, who faces two sets of charges in different courts.

In one case, Mr Bello is accused of laundering N80 billion. In the other, he faces criminal breach of trust charges involving N110 billion allegedly diverted from Kogi State coffers. Both cases are before the Federal High Court and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja.

Other notable corruption cases the EFCC initiated during the period involve former Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku, former Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, and ex-Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano. Each faces accusations of misappropriating public funds.

"We have other cases which we are not going to mention for now," Mr Uwujaren said.

Special task force against Naira abuse

Mr Uwujaren said the EFCC's Special Task Force on Naira Abuse has ramped up enforcement to protect Nigeria's currency from abuse and illicit use. According to him, this has led to over 35 convictions this year. Among those convicted are social media personality Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, and Nollywood actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, who received six-month sentences.

Mr Uwujaren said this task force has helped shift social norms regarding the handling of the naira, particularly during events.

He said it has also taken steps to limit businesses and schools from demanding dollar payments, addressing a trend that had fuelled economic distortions and instability.

International asset recovery and collaborative efforts

In September, the EFCC transferred $180,300 and 53 vehicles to Canadian law enforcement authorities. The assets were traced to Canadian victims of Nigerian fraud schemes.

The agency also returned €5,100 to a Spanish victim, emphasising Mr Olukoyede'spush to build international partnerships in recovering assets tied to foreign cases.

Mr Uwujaren said the EFCC has strengthened its collaboration with global agencies, including an unprecedented partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), whose Director Christopher Wray visited the EEFCC'sAbuja office in July to bolster cross-border efforts against financial crime.

Prioritising prevention over prosecution

Also, Mr Uwujaren said, the anti-graft agency has focused on fraud prevention under Mr Olukoyede's watch, including launching Nigeria's first anti-corruption radio station, EFCC Radio 97.3 FM.

He said the commission also hosted a national cybercrime summit to encourage alternative economic paths for Nigerian youth and to provide legitimate skills training to stem the tide of cybercrime.

The EFCC has introduced interfaith anti-corruption manuals for Christian and Islamic leaders, hoping religious organisations will help instil ethical values.

He said a new Fraud Risk Assessment and Control department now provides oversight and support to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to limit resource leakage.

New reforms to streamline operations

The EFCC has also undertaken internal reforms to enhance efficiency and transparency.

Mr Uwujaren said all zonal commands have been upgraded to directorates, with newly appointed directors bringing diverse backgrounds, a shift from the past focus on investigative backgrounds alone.

He said the EFCC has also established a Visa and Immigration Fraud Unit to respond to a rise in fraud linked to immigration services.

Public complaints desks were set up at all EFCC offices, with dedicated hotlines to handle grievances and provide direct channels for public concerns.

To further enhance transparency, the agency launched an e-learning studio at its EFCC Academy in Karu, Abuja. According to Mr Uwujaren, this studio promotes continuous staff training and fosters a more knowledgeable, professional workforce.