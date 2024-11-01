Nigeria: Maritime Workers Threaten to Shutdown Nation's Ports Over Minimum Wage

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporation and Government-Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) have threatened to shut down the nation's ports over the breach of the N200,000 minimum wage agreed upon with shipping companies.

At a joint briefing in Lagos, leaders of MWUN and SSASCGOC insisted on crippling operations at all ports, terminals, jetties, and oil and gas platforms nationwide. They accused Hull Blyth Shipping Company of deliberately refusing to comply with the N200,000 minimum wage signed by both the union and the shipping companies under the supervision of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Speaking at the briefing, the President-General of MWUN, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, acknowledged the support of prominent figures, including former Minister of Transportation Muazu Sambo, current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, and past and present Executive Secretaries of the Nigeria Shippers' Council, Emmanuel Jime and Pius Ukeyima Akutah. These individuals fought to ensure the minimum wage was agreed upon and signed.

He expressed disappointment in Hull Blyth Shipping Company's outright refusal to honor the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). They described the company as notorious for its entrenched casualization practices, reliance on outsourced labor, and consistent repatriation of profits overseas.

Prince Adewale Adeyanju said, "It is with a sense of disappointment that we bring to the attention of the general public the unfortunate denouncement of this landmark CBA by Hull Blyth Shipping Company and its blatant refusal to abide by its provisions. We must state here that Hull Blyth is known for its 100 percent entrenched casualization of its workforce. This company solely depends on outsourcing all its operational processes. It is also known for repatriating the company's huge profits back to their home country. We therefore wish to use this medium to sound a note of warning to Hull Blyth management that the union will resist this action, with all it would take, including closing down all ports, terminals, jetties, and oil and gas platforms nationwide should this blatant disregard for the CBA agreement persist."

While addressing the issue of terminal operators' licenses, Prince Adeyanju expressed concern over recent retrenchments and increasing panic over job security. He urged the Federal Government to promptly renew the licenses of terminal operators, who have been vital employers for thousands of MWUN members since 2006. The President-General stressed that the terminal operators provide employment across the dock, shipping, and seafaring sectors, so any impact on them directly affects the welfare of union members and raises the risk of unemployment.

On his part, the President of SSASCGOC Maritime, Bodunde Akinola, raised the alarm over unmanned jetties across the country and the attendant revenue losses. He said, "We wish to affirm that jetties play a very important role as landing and storage points for goods and services. It is important to note that the jetties are located all over the country's littoral charts, but there is a visible lack of presence of Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, personnel in these places."

He continued, "The absence of these categories of personnel has made the jetties a hub for criminal activities and economic sabotage. This has also led to an influx of banned commodities into the country, resulting in huge revenue losses for the nation. Consequently, we advocate for the urgent employment of workers across all maritime agencies, such as NPA, Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, NIMASA, and the Nigeria Shippers' Council, to man these areas for efficiency, improved security, and resource accumulation. These employments will also enhance safety, oversight, and provide more job opportunities for Nigerian youths within the sector."

The President also expressed disappointment that the recent minimum wage approved by the Federal Government and the consequential adjustments have not yet been implemented by some government agencies and parastatals in the maritime sector. "Our members, like all Nigerian workers, deserve timely adjustments to their wages that reflect current economic realities. We call for immediate compliance by all relevant bodies in the maritime sector," he said.