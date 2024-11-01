Nigeria: UN Pledges to Help Nigeria Eradicate Poverty By 2030

The United Nations has pledged its support to help Nigeria overcome widespread poverty affecting communities across the nation, aiming to reach this goal by 2030 in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This commitment was made by Mohamed M. Malick, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) representative in Nigeria, during the UN's 79th-anniversary event in Abuja.

Malick acknowledged Nigeria's efforts, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration, to implement over 30 UN-supported programs across the country.

"We aim to achieve our goal by 2030," Malick stated. "The UN remains committed to supporting Nigerians in every way possible, focusing on areas like quality education, poverty eradication, climate action, and fighting disease."

Nigeria's Minister of Youth, Ayodele Olawande, who spoke on behalf of the Federal Government, highlighted the vital role of stakeholders in enhancing the lives of Nigerian youth.

"With approximately 70 percent of the population under 35, Nigeria's youth are eager to drive positive change across various sectors." He said

Despite economic challenges, Olawande noted that the government, in collaboration with the Ministries of Education and Culture, is working tirelessly to foster youth creativity and support initiatives that contribute to a brighter future.