Nigeria: Disquiet Over Ekiti Lawmakers' Planned Retreat in Canada

The decision of members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly to embark on a journey to Brampton, Ontario, Canada, for an international retreat amid economic hardship in the country has caused uproar in the state.

The Clerk of the State House of Assembly, Mrs Titilope Agbede, had in a letter she signed, said the purpose of the trip, billed for November, was to enhance the lawmakers' skills in navigating policy complexities and to engage with the Ekiti Kete Association in Canada.

According to the letter dated October 18, 2024, and addressed to the President of Ekiti Kete Canada, Mr Adesina, it was clarified that the retreat aims to equip the legislators with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively navigate the complexities of policy implementation challenges.

The letter reads in part: "This is to inform you that Members of Ekiti State House of Assembly and officials led by the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Honourable Adeoye Stephen Aribasoye will be leading to attend an Executive Legislative Leadership Retreat scheduled to hold in November, 2024 in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. The retreat aims to equip the legislators with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively navigate the complexities of policy implementation challenges.

"As part of our visit, the House intends to have a courtesy visit to the Ekiti Kete Association, Canada to meet with the members of Ekiti Kete in diaspora.

"This will be able to foster cultural development and share experience that can promote Ekiti State and good governance for the benefit of our people."

Responding to the uproar the planned trip has generated, the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Aribasoye. in a statement he personally signed, clarified that it was a self-sponsored trip of select members of the House to Canada for a legislative capacity-building programme.

According to him, "This will be my first and last response on this matter here. I previously issued an official statement through my media aide, but I want to clarify a few points out of respect and to avoid any mischief-makers misleading others. This initiative has sparked discussion, and it is essential to highlight the facts and the importance of this endeavour."

"Self-Sponsored Participation: This trip is entirely self-funded by the participating members, ensuring that no financial burden falls on the state. Only those who can finance their journey will attend, demonstrating a commitment to responsible governance.

"Capacity Building for Legislative Duties: The primary goal of this retreat is personal capacity building in legislative duties. The skills and knowledge acquired will undoubtedly benefit Ekiti State as a whole, equipping our lawmakers to serve our constituents more effectively.

"Global Importance of Legislative Training: Across the world, legislative capacity building is recognized as vital for effective governance. It empowers legislators to enact informed policies that address the needs of their communities.

"Transparency and Communication: The House has publicly announced this trip for over a week, reiterating it during the budget presentation and our last sitting. Transparency is key, and we are committed to keeping our constituents informed.

"The Value of Education: It is both primitive and parochial to suggest that education is unnecessary or that international training is a waste. In a rapidly changing world, continuous learning is essential for effective leadership.

"Addressing the Poverty of the Mind: As we face economic challenges, we must also confront the limitations in our mindset. Many comments regarding this trip reveal a profound lack of vision that we need to address. I am frequently disheartened by how we undervalue our own state, as if nothing positive can come from us. I've often heard that Ekiti isn't ready for this or that, which reflects a narrow-minded perspective. Investing in education and training is essential for expanding our horizons and strengthening our ability to lead.

"Significance of Training: Such training opportunities provide our legislators with innovative ideas and strategies that can be implemented to improve governance and the well-being of our people," the Speaker explained.