Nigeria: Bobrisky Detained Again, Removed From KLM Flight to Amsterdam

1 November 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Social media personality Okuneye Idris, widely known as Bobrisky, was detained and removed from an Amsterdam-bound KLM flight late Thursday night by immigration officials while attempting to leave Nigeria.

Bobrisky shared the incident on Instagram, alleging he sustained injuries during a confrontation with officers and accusing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of orchestrating his detention.

He posted, "Nigerians help me, EFCC just arrested me. I'm badly injured."

Bobrisky's troubles started on October 22 when he was stopped at the Seme border while reportedly trying to flee the country. His legal issues stem back to April 2024, when he was sentenced to six months in prison by the Federal High Court in Lagos for naira abuse. Although assigned to Kirikiri Prison, rumors surfaced that Bobrisky was relocated after three weeks, allegedly in exchange for a ₦15 million bribe.

In late September, the situation intensified when influencer VeryDarkMan leaked an audio recording in which Bobrisky purportedly claimed that music artist Falz and his father, human rights lawyer Femi Falana, sought ₦10 million to secure him a presidential pardon. On October 16, the Falanas demanded a public apology and retraction, calling the statements defamatory. Bobrisky denied making the claims, asserting that the Falanas should direct their concerns at VeryDarkMan instead.

