East Africa: Burundi Assumes New Chairmanship of Comesa

The 23rd Summit of COMESA Heads of State and Government is underway in Bujumbura, Burundi, where President Evariste Ndayishimiye has assumed the bloc's leadership, taking over from his Zambia's counterpart Hakainde Hichilema.

As the new Chair, Mr Ndayishimiye will guide the 21-member trade alliance for the next year.

The summit, held on October 31, 2024, centered on the theme "Accelerating Regional Integration through the Development of Regional Value Chains in Climate-Resilient Agriculture, Mining, and Tourism," setting a focused agenda on bolstering cooperation across these critical sectors.

The gathering also established a new COMESA Bureau, designating Burundi as Chair, Kenya as Vice Chair, and Zambia as Rapporteur.

Secretary General Chileshe Mpundu Kapwepwe presented the State of Integration Report, which outlined notable progress in intra-regional trade facilitation, including enhancements in customs border management, streamlined clearance procedures, and the digitisation of trade systems.

Ms Kapwepwe also underscored the expansion of the regional food balance sheet as part of efforts to strengthen food security across member nations.

A key outcome of the summit was the announcement of a programme aimed at connecting 100 million people to clean energy within seven years, highlighting COMESA's commitment to sustainable development.