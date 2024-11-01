Liberians Vow to Resist Proposed 40 Percent Electricity Tariff Increase

Monrovia — Citizens across Monrovia and surrounding areas have vowed to ramp up resistance to power theft if the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) approves the Liberia Electricity Corporation's (LEC) proposed tariff hike from 36% to 40%. They have also threatened to fiercely oppose the implementation of this policy, which is set to take effect on January 1, 2025, if approved.

On Monday, October 21, 2024, the LERC announced that the LEC had submitted a proposal for new electricity tariffs for review and approval. According to LERC, the proposed tariff period spans January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2027, in line with Section 8.1(2) of the 2015 Electricity Law of Liberia.

"A licensee may not charge a customer any tariff other than that determined or approved by the Regulator," the LERC release noted. The Commission said this submission follows the expiration of the current tariff regime, which has been in effect since January 1, 2022.

The Commission has requested that LEC submit all supporting documents justifying its proposed tariff structure. "Once the complete application is received, the Commission will review LEC's proposal in accordance with the 2015 Electricity Law of Liberia, the 2021 Electricity Tariff Regulation, and the Multi-Year Tariff Methodology and Cost-Reflective Electricity Price Determination Model," the LERC stated.

In response, a public opinion survey conducted by The Liberian Investigator on October 31, 2024, revealed strong opposition to LEC's proposal. Many citizens cited issues such as unstable power supply, inadequate customer service, and insufficient monitoring and evaluation systems as reasons for their disapproval.

Former Secretary-General of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), Atty. Musa B. M. Kenneh, denounced the proposed increase as unacceptable amid the nation's economic hardship. "The proposed tariff hike from 36% to 40% is unacceptable. This drastic increase will harm the economy and fuel power theft," he stated.

Mohammed Dukuly, a Caldwell resident who runs a mobile money business at Point Four Junction, expressed frustration over the proposal, especially given Liberia's unreliable power supply. "LEC needs to provide stable electricity before considering a tariff increase," he said. "It's unreasonable to expect us to pay more when we get such poor service."

During interviews with The Liberian Investigator, citizens criticized the LEC's proposal, stressing the economic strain on low-income households who already struggle to afford electricity under the current rates.

Ezekiel P. Seoh, Chairperson of the Borough Recreation and Intellectual Center (BRIF), expressed disbelief at the proposed increase. "Even the United States hasn't raised electricity tariffs by 40%, yet here we are in Liberia facing such an outrageous proposal," he remarked, adding, "I reject this increase, today, tomorrow, and always."

Seoh also announced plans to mobilize like-minded citizens in Krutown to demand an explanation from LEC. "LEC should focus on improving customer service and stabilizing electricity; otherwise, power theft will increase to levels unseen in Liberia's history."

Kebbeh Korie, a businesswoman from Barnesville, highlighted her struggle to afford electricity for her family. "Sometimes, we have to sleep in darkness because I can't afford to buy more tokens when the $10 runs out," she explained. She suggested a flat-rate system to make electricity more affordable for both low- and high-income households. "If they force this increase on us, they might as well prepare to arrest us all for power theft," she added.

Mercy Washington, known as MC Caro in Doe Community, questioned the government's previous promises to source electricity from Ivory Coast. "I thought they said they were bringing power from Ivory Coast to improve our supply. Is that why they brought President Boakai, to make it worse?" she asked. She reported that her community has been without power for a month, further fueling her dissatisfaction with the proposed increase.

With citizens expressing strong opposition to the new tariffs ahead of their planned implementation in January 2025, public backlash continues to mount.

Gabriel H. Tweh from Johnsonville noted that LEC has yet to extend electricity connections to his area. "People are struggling to recharge their meters, yet the government wants to increase tariffs when we barely get stable power," he said.

Jerry Sumo, a store worker in Vai Town and resident of Doe Community, argued that the proposed hike would drive unprecedented levels of power theft due to economic hardship. "I won't recharge. They should open up South Beach [the Monrovia Central Prison] because people won't be able to afford these rates," he stated.

Varney George Kartor, who owns a prominent entertainment center in St. Paul Bridge Community, lamented the economic impact on businesses. "I'm already struggling to attract customers. When there's an issue with my electricity, the LEC team rarely helps," he said. "I reject this tariff increase outright."