Liberia to Host 32nd Regional Maritime University Board of Governors Meeting

Monrovia — Liberia, through the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), will host the 32nd Board of Governors (BoG) meeting of the Regional Maritime University (RMU) from November 5 to 8, 2024, in Monrovia. The meeting, a major event in West Africa's maritime sector, will bring together key officials from the five founding member states--Cameroon, The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone--to discuss the development of the maritime industry in the region.

The gathering will kick off with a Committee of Experts meeting from November 5 to 7, 2024, where maritime professionals and experts will deliberate on pressing industry issues, institutional policies, and strategies to enhance the operational efficiency of the RMU. This will be followed by the official opening ceremony and Board of Governors' Meeting, which will be chaired by Sierra Leone's Minister of Transport and Aviation, Mr. Alhaji Fanday Turay, who is the current Chancellor and Board Chairman of the RMU.

The Board of Governors is the highest policy-making body of the RMU and is composed of the Ministers and heads of Maritime bodies from the five member states. The meeting provides a platform for these officials to evaluate ongoing initiatives, review policies, and chart the strategic direction for the RMU's future.

The RMU, which was formally inaugurated on May 26, 1983, was established to promote regional cooperation in the maritime industry, with a specific focus on training and capacity-building. By fostering collaboration among its member states, the University plays a pivotal role in ensuring the sustainable development and competitiveness of the West African maritime sector.

Hosting this year's Board of Governors meeting is a significant milestone for Liberia, a founding member of the RMU, and underscores the nation's commitment to fostering maritime cooperation in the region. The event will be an opportunity for Liberia to demonstrate its leadership and engagement in regional maritime affairs, while also contributing to strengthening the RMU's mission to support the growth of the maritime industry.

The Liberia Maritime Authority has been instrumental in advancing the country's maritime interests, both locally and internationally. With the RMU BoG meeting scheduled in Monrovia, the Liberian maritime sector is set to further enhance its prominence as a key player in regional maritime development.