Liberia: President Boakai Calls for Establishment of Effective Agricultural Programs in Community Colleges to Boost Liberia's Self-Sufficiency

1 November 2024
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Sylvester Choloplay

Tubmanburg — On a visit to Bomi Community College (BCC), President Joseph Boakai outlined plans to strengthen Liberia's community college system, emphasizing the importance of agricultural programs to drive Liberia toward self-sufficiency.

President Boakai announced his administration's intention to establish effective agricultural programs in community colleges across the nation when he toured BCC's midwifery facilities and addressing students, faculty, and local leaders on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

He said the goal is to foster food security and sustainability by training students in agricultural practices.

"These programs will emphasize practical skills such as cassava production and sustainable farming, essential for strengthening Liberia's agricultural sector, he said.

Liberia has been Challenged in improving food security and even in the area self-sufficiency, particularly rice production.

To ensure these programs succeed, President Boakai has directed the Ministry of Agriculture to work directly with community colleges in developing agriculture-focused curricula.

President Boakai at the same time committed to government-supported upgrades, student aid, and international partnerships aimed at elevating Liberia's educational standards.

The Liberian Leader also disclosed that his administration is also pursuing collaborations with international organizations specializing in agriculture to provide hands-on training, technology, and global expertise to Liberian students.

Highlighting financial support, President Boakai referenced a recent scholarship initiative at BCC, where four students received funding to continue their studies.

He pledged to expand scholarship opportunities, particularly for students in rural communities, to reduce financial barriers and increase access to education.

On accountability, President Boakai urged BCC leadership to manage resources transparently to ensure sustainable growth and upgrade the college's educational standards.

The Liberian Chief Executive further noted that proper resource management is essential for attracting future investments and sustaining educational quality.

Meanwhile, BCC President, Dr. Zobong Norman, welcomed the President and expressed appreciation for the government's ongoing support.

Dr. Norman requested additional aid to upgrade BCC's midwifery facilities, in support of the college's mission with national development goals.

The President's visit witnessed students, who voiced appreciation for the focus on agricultural education and the new opportunities it could bring.

The students noted that President Boakai's plan promises to make Liberia's community colleges pivotal in building a self-reliant nation.

