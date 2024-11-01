Liberia: Road Pavement Using Soil-Based Pavement Material Introduced

Monrovia — A new technology for road pavement is being introduced to Liberia by Mr. Tae Hyung Lee, the Chief Technical Officer of New Mirae Construction Company Ltd. of South Korea in collaboration with Fasu Masia Mongo Construction Company, a 100% Liberian owned construction company.

The technology named 'New Carbon Neutral Pavement Construction Technology,' is designed to be water resistant, and is ideal for adaptability to the torrential rains which characterize the west African coast, especially in lieu of the ever-imposing effects of climate change.

The technology is adaptable to both cold and hot climates. It is eco-friendly and poses no environmental hazards to workers and the environment.

Low-carbon construction is the cheapest and uses relatively inexpensive soil, and it not only replaces conventional concrete and asphalt, but can also be mixed with construction waste to replace various types of blocks.

This technology produces a homogeneous mixture through a precise continuous mixing process, which is then converted into durable road paving materials such as asphalt and concrete pavement. This process uses fewer primary and sub-base tiers, saving you time and money.

This technology creates a mixture by adding selected soil materials, cement, water and Soil Improvement Conservation (SIC), an additive that improves the cement's function.

This pavement has been used in countries with climates as that of West Africa, Malaysia and Indonesia. It has also been used in South Korea. Road pavement works using this technology are about to begin in Nigeria, where it has been satisfied by the state materials testing laboratory. It has been tested and given the green light for use.

The Ministry of Public Works has been appraised of the technology and some tests have begone at the Ministry's Central Laboratory. New Mirae Construction Co. Ltd hopes to carry out road pavement in Liberia using this technology in collaboration with its local partner, and in the process, build the capacity and expertise of the local workforce in its application.

The advancement of this technology comes on the heel of serious challenges and setbacks created by the deteriorating conditions of many roads in the country amidst the staggering challenges posed by the rehabilitation/maintenance and construction process. Since the heavy downpour of rain as of August to now, most of the projects have been subjected to standstill or less permanent exercises at making them passible.

The New Carbon Neutral Pavement Construction Technology is the ideal answer to these challenges. All technologies must be adapted to the climate and environment of the country.