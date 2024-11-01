Liberia: President Boakai Suspends LRRRC Executive Director and Deputies Over Financial Misconduct Allegations

Monrovia — The Executive Director of the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC), Patrick Worzie, including his two deputies, have been suspended by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, following serious allegations of financial Improprieties.

Deputy Executive Director for Operations Richard Hoff and the Deputy Executive Director for Administration, AJ Armah Karneh, are the two deputies that were also suspended from the LRRRC.

Daniel Jackson, a former employee of the LRRRC had made damning accusations against the entity, leaking numerous misallocated checks from the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), amounting to thousands of U.S. dollars and millions of Liberian dollars.

Appearing on Spoon Radio and a Facebook live show, Jackson provided a wealth of evidence, including copies of the checks, showing that funds intended for refugee support programs were redirected to individuals with no legitimate connection to the beneficiaries.

Among the most concerning allegations is the involvement of Worzie, and his deputies in orchestrating the scheme. The leaked documents suggest that these officials authorized payments to fictitious entities and associates.

Jackson claimed that the corruption within the LRRRC has severely undermined its ability to fulfill its mandate of assisting refugees and displaced persons.

He called on President Boakai to intervene and request an investigation by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

"At the LRRRC, Patrick Worzie and his deputies are engaging in massive corruption. They inflate the number of refugees, generate over 100 checks, and pay themselves. We have the evidence, and it's time for the LACC and GAC to take action to stop this scandal," Jackson urged.

On Thursday, President Boakai suspended three senior officials of the LRRRC, following damaging revelations from Jackson.

According to the Executive Mansion release, the suspensions of the three executives of LRRRC take immediate effect and will remain in place, without pay, pending a thorough investigation by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

"The report submitted to the Office of the President detailed questionable financial transactions involving these officials and others within the LRRRC," the Executive Mansion release says.

The release indicated that President Boakai has instructed that all affected personnel surrender government and LRRRC assets to the Commission's Human Resource Director who shall act in the immediacy.

"The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission is directed to initiate a full investigation into the allegations. The suspended officials are expected to cooperate with the LACC to ensure a swift and transparent investigation. President Boakai remains dedicated to ensuring ethical governance and accountability and the promotion of transparency in all government institutions," the release stated.