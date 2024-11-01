Ghana/Niger: Ghana to Host Niger in Accra Nov 18

1 November 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Accra Sports Stadium will host Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations Match day 6 AFCON 2025 qualifier against Niger on Monday, November 18.

This comes after the stadium was approved for the previous qualifier against Sudan in October.

The Black Stars will face Niger's Menas in their quest to secure a spot at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Currently, Ghana is third in Group F with two points, trailing leaders, Angola, by 10 points and second-placed, Sudan, by five points.

The Black Stars will be looking to improve their standing in the group and secure a spot at the continental showpiece. -Ghanafa.org

