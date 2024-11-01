Nigeria: #endbadgovernance - Judge Halts Proceedings After Minor Brought to Face Trial Slumps

1 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abiodun Sanusi

The minor is among at least 28 other minors remanded in connection with the #EndBadGovernance since August.

A starkly malnourished minor slumped during proceedings at the Federal High Court in Abuja, where he and more than 70 others were set to face charges related to the August #EndBadGovernance protest on Friday.

The trial judge, Obiora Egwuatu, abruptly halted the proceedings, muttering his displeasure about the scene before retreating to his chambers.

The unidentified minor is one of 75 individuals arrested in different parts of the country in connection with the August protest.

In August, the trial judge, Mr Egwatu, ordered the remand of all of them, including at least 28 minors who are below the age of 18, in prison for two months, to enable the police to complete their investigations. Before the court gave the order, the detainees had spent weeks in police cells.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in the application for the detention order on 8 August, accused the detainees of "terrorism, treason, treasonable felonies, arson, and other terrorism-related offences."

He anchored the application on section 66(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, section 35(1)(C) of the Nigerian constitution, and section 299 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

PREMIUM TIMES learned that the police planned to arraign the defendants in batches on Friday.

A defence lawyer, Abubakar Marshal from Falana and Falana chambers told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that "the minors are being starved in prison, and have been detained for three months."

The detention of the defendants has drawn widespread condemnation for the police's attempt to criminalise protest, and particularly charging minors.

