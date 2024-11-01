Liberia: A Call to Action, President Boakai - Alleviate the Financial Burden of Graduation Fees

opinion

In a compelling open letter, former presidential candidate and leader of the Liberian People's Party (LPP), Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe fervently urges President Joseph N. Boakai to eliminate graduation fees at all educational levels in Liberia. He points out that these fees impose significant financial hardships on families and further contribute to existing inequities in education. Gongloe advocates for immediate executive action to alleviate this burden on parents, guardians, and students.

The pressing issues of drug abuse, murders, armed robbery, political cultism.etc. affecting Liberia can largely be traced back to inadequate upbringing and limited access to quality education. With a population exceeding 5 million residing in fifteen counties and faced with a fragile political and economic system, education is crucial for achieving national stability, security, unity, and prosperity.

Over the past decade, the rapid growth of Liberia's population has placed immense strain on public resources, services, and infrastructure. Nearly 46.8% of the population consists of children under 15 years old, while 14.4% are children under five. This demographic challenge has overwhelmed the educational system. According to UNICEF, out of 740,000 primary school-age children, an alarming 16% are not enrolled in school. It is essential that we take decisive action to empower our youth and secure a brighter future for Liberia.

South African anti-apartheid activist and African Nationalist Nelson Mandela once said, "Education is the great engine of personal development. It is through education that the daughter of a peasant can become a doctor, that the son of a mine worker can become the head of the mine, that a child of farm workers can become the president of a great nation. It is what we make out of what we have, not what we are given, that separates one person from another." Education is the cornerstone of a child's future, laying the foundation for essential life skills. During this critical stage, children develop fundamental abilities in language, communication, mathematics, science, and general knowledge. They gain insight into their surroundings and learn about important current events, equipping them for the challenges ahead.

However, in Liberia many children are denied access to education due to a variety of barriers.. The costs associated with education can be staggering, encompassing expenses for books, stationery, uniforms, admission and examination fees, sports fees, transportation, mid-day meals, and graduation fees. Furthermore, the opportunity cost for families is significant; time spent in school could otherwise be used for income-generating activities or supporting household responsibilities. Illness and hunger--affecting either the children or family members--can also obstruct school attendance. Additionally, the limited economic returns on education, often resulting in graduates facing unemployment, can dissuade families from prioritizing schooling.

The Liberian Constitution clearly assigns the responsibility of educating the nation's children to the government, as stated in Article 6, which mandates equal access to education for all. While the government has made strides by implementing free and compulsory primary education--first introduced in 2001 and reaffirmed in the 2011 Education Reform Acts--challenges remain. It may be misleading to label this education as entirely free since parents still face the burden of school levies, uniform costs, and other expenses. Moreover, once children complete primary school, parents and guardians must shoulder the full financial responsibility for secondary and tertiary education. It is crucial that the government not only commits to its constitutional obligation but also addresses these financial barriers, ensuring that every Liberian child has a genuine opportunity to succeed in their education.

Public schools, while funded by the government and more affordable, often lack the necessary quality in facilities and learning resources. Many classrooms are in disrepair, and school buildings are crumbling. Teachers, who play a critical role in shaping young minds, are often underpaid, creating a challenging environment for both educators and students. For children from underserved families and poverty-stricken areas, the aspiration for a solid education is frequently extinguished. Faced with dire circumstances, many abandon their hopes and turn to street hawking or menial jobs just to survive. The most desperate may resort to theft and other criminal activities as a last resort, adapting to a harsh reality where supporting themselves becomes the norm.

This relentless struggle not only breeds frustration and hopelessness but also drives these young individuals toward crime, exposing them to even greater dangers. The alarming increase in juvenile delinquency in Liberia, fueled by this desperation, poses a grave threat to the stability and future of our society. It's crucial that we address these issues and invest in better education and support systems for our youth to break this cycle of despair.

This is why many, including myself, were inspired by Gongloe's open letter to President Boakai. Gongloe astutely observed that in the 1960s and 1970s--when our economy was robust, bolstered by flourishing sectors like mining, logging, agriculture, and manufacturing--there were no graduation fees. He highlighted that these thriving industries not only created jobs but also provided disposable income for countless families. This sets up a striking contradiction: "In a time of such severe job scarcity, the government is allowing graduation fees to be a prerequisite for graduation." Such a policy is both unjust and counterproductive.

President Boakai must take Gongloe's advice and annul the graduation by issuing an Executive Order. This action would significantly lift the financial burden on students, parents, and guardians. Graduation should be a joyous celebration, not a source of additional financial stress.

Also,the President needs to show genuine political commitment to address the long-standing neglect in the education sector. Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf aptly described our educational system as "a mess" in 2013, calling for a total overhaul. Unfortunately, neither she nor her successor, George Weah, enacted the necessary reforms.

Education, like healthcare and agriculture, remains severely underfunded in Liberia. The 2024 recast budget allocated just 14.4% of the national budget to education--well below UNESCO's recommended range of 15%-26%. In 2023, this figure was even lower at 11.9%. While the government operates many schools, the education sector is increasingly privatized, with a rise in costly private institutions. Unfortunately, these schools are often financially prohibitive for most Liberians living below the poverty line. It's time for a change that prioritizes education for all.

Truth be told. eliminating graduation fees would significantly ease the financial burden on numerous Liberian families, fostering a more inclusive educational environment. Investing in education is not only essential but also a profound moral responsibility. By recognizing and addressing these barriers, we can create a brighter future for our children and society as a whole. Every child deserves the opportunity to learn and thrive.

Tiawan Gongloe's appeal to President Boakai transcends mere critique; it serves as an emphatic call to action. In his open letter, Gongloe references Article 6 of the constitution, which mandates the government to ensure equal access to education. He points out that graduation fees and other unnecessary costs obstruct this access for many Liberian students and he is absolutely correct. By addressing these critical public barriers, Boakai would reaffirm his administration's commitment to social equity. I rest my pen.