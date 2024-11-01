Liberia: Journalists Attend Training On Fisheris and Aquaculture Reporting

Several local Journalists from across Montserrado County are benefiting from a three-day media literacy and ethical journalism course in fisheries and aquaculture reporting under the auspices of the Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project.

The project is being implemented by the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) with funding from the World Bank. Media institutions benefiting from the exercise include NEW DAWN, Spoon TV, Truth FM, KMTv, Women's TV, Lib First TV, Lux Radio, Women's Voices, Blaze FM, New Republic, CEMESP, Okay FM, PTMG, West Africa Web TV, Africa Daily News, Oracle, MICAT and Prime FM.

The training, which has the theme "Rekindling Media Interest and Understanding the Importance of Sustainable Fisheries Management," aims to strengthen Liberian journalists' fishery reporting skills.

The training is at the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority Technical Office inside Mesurado Pier, Coast Guard Base, Bushrod Island.

LSMFP Communication Officer Ruth N. Gbatoe says the training aims to enhance media literacy and ethical Journalism in reporting fisheries and aquaculture in Liberia.

She says the Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project has developed a communication strategy and a specialized training manual to advance media literacy and ethical journalism in fisheries reporting.

Madam Gbatoe continues that the goal is to equip journalists with the knowledge and skills necessary to uphold high standards of professionalism in their coverage of fisheries issues.

She explains that the training will underscore the media's role in delivering balanced, ethical reporting on Liberia's fisheries and aquaculture sector.

She notes that it will also serve as a collaborative forum, allowing journalists to share ideas, establish a media network, and deepen their commitment to highlighting the importance of sustainable fisheries practices.

She adds that participants will be guided through LSMFP's Media Training Manual by experienced trainers, which covers Global Trends in Fisheries and Aquaculture Production, Challenges, Opportunities, and Sustainability in Fisheries, Combatting Misinformation and Fake News with Fact-Checking and Digital Literacy, and Climate Change Impacts on Coastal Communities and Fisheries.

For his part, the Director of Aquaculture at NaFAA, Mr. Zizi Kpadeh, says the Journalists' role in the fisheries sector is to understand Aquaculture key terms and concepts for effective reporting and highlighting fisheries activities.

Journalist G.Wremongar Joe notes that fact-checking can counter misinformation and fake news about fisheries, so reporters need to acquire digital literacy.

The Director of Marine Fisheries at NaDAA, Solomon Daryoue, says Climate Change impacts coastal communities and the fisheries sector.

Lead facilitator and publisher of Public Trust media group Frank Sainwola, Jr. emphasizes the roles of journalism in promoting sustainable fisheries in line with principles of responsible journalism, ethics, and accountability through solution-based reportage.