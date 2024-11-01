Liberia: Senate to Scrutinize Boakai's Budget Extension

The Liberian Senate's plenary has mandated its Ways, Means, Finance, and Budget Committees to advise the body on a communication from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai requesting an extension of the legislative session.

The Executive has requested an extension for the presentation of the draft national budget, which was due on 31 October 2024.

The Plenary's decision was triggered by a formal communication to the Liberian Senate from President Boakai.

He has requested the Senate's consent for an extension for the submission of the draft national budget for fiscal year 2025 to be submitted on November 8, 2025.

In his communication, President Boakai prayed for the Senate's indulgence in extending the deadline by eight days so that a comprehensive draft budget that would accommodate all potential sources of revenue could be prepared.

He also discussed public priorities in accordance with Section 17.1 of the 2019 Amendment and Restatement Public Financial Management Act of 2009 and its accompanying regulations.

President Boakai also highlighted that an extension in the time for the budget submission would allow the Ministry of Finance & Development Planning to collaborate with the Liberia Revenue Authority and other Stakeholders to finalize other technical and economic assumptions for the revenue forecast.

He cited discussions about the budget ceilings and expenditure priorities with spending entities that align with the government's ARREST Agenda for inclusive development.

Also, the Liberian Senate plenary has cited the Director General of the General Services Agency (GSA), Mr. Galapkah Kortima, to appear before its Committees on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget, Judiciary, and Autonomous Commission.

The Senate's plenary decision was based on a Communication from Grand Gedeh County Senator Thomas Yaya Nimely seeking the indulgence of his colleagues to investigate the new policy.

The policy calls for the purchase of vehicles for Ministers at a cost of US$65,000 and Deputy Ministers at a cost of US$50,000, with a three-year usage period.

Accordingly, Senator Nimely said on Friday, October 25, 2024, the GSA Director General disclosed this information in a local daily.

He stressed that Kortima's disclosure needs more elaboration as the budget law requires the ceiling for the purchase of government vehicles to be US$45,000.

However, the Grand Gedeh Lawmaker prayed to the Plenary for the GSA boss to appear before it to explain when and by whom this policy was put in place.

The GSA Director General has also been requested to provide statistics on the number of vehicles already purchased for the Ministers and Deputy Ministers at the current price.