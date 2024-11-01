Nigeria: FIRS Opens Portal for Recruitment

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced the opening of its recruitment portal for new tax officers by inviting young and qualified candidates from across Nigeria to apply.

According to a Friday post made on X, the recruitment process commences at midnight on 2 November.

Positions are open for tax officers in two categories: Officer I and Officer II, covering locations in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Ekiti, Lagos, and Oyo states.

FIRS is specifically targeting young graduates who are 27 years of age or younger by 31 December and who have completed their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) since 2021.

To qualify, applicants must possess a Bachelor's degree or Higher National Diploma (HND) with a First Class or Second Class Upper Division in selected fields.

The fields include Accounting, Actuarial Science, Business Information Systems, Computer Engineering, Computer Programming, Computer Science, Digital Marketing, Economics, Engineering, Financial Management, Graphic Arts, Law, Market Research, Mathematics, Statistics, Taxation, and Visual Arts.

Master's degrees and relevant professional certifications from bodies such as ICAN, ACCA, ANAN, COREN, and NSE are seen as added advantages.

Applicants are required to submit their applications through the official FIRS recruitment portal at www.firs.gov.ng/careers.

It also said candidates should apply for only one of the specified locations and note that successful candidates may be assigned to work at any FIRS business location nationwide.

It said the recruitment process will involve rigorous assessments, including aptitude tests, interviews, and medical examinations.

FIRS emphasised its commitment to equality and inclusion, strongly encouraging applications from women, minority groups, and individuals with disabilities.

Candidates are also urged to be vigilant against fraudulent recruitment schemes, ensuring they submit their applications only through the official FIRS website.

It said only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further assessments, which may include aptitude tests, interviews, and medical examinations.