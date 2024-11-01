Gambia: Are All the Structures in Place for the Implementation of the Access to Information Act?

1 November 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
editorial

The Access to Information Act gives right to every person to access information from public bodies. The Act makes provision for information to be accessed through the information officer of the public body holding the information. That information officer may refuse to grant access to the information sought by a requester only if it falls under a list of exemptions. Hence an information officer should have such list.

The Act makes provision for an Information Commission which plays an oversight role. When a requester is refused access, that requester can appeal to the Information Commission which has power to vary the decision of the information officer.

The members of the Information Commission have been appointed, affirmed by the National Assembly and sworn-in. But they need an office and financial provision for their operation. If they are to start work now, a supplementary appropriation bill would be necessary.

Foroyaa will find out from the authorities how they intend to proceed.

