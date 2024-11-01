Gambia: What the Gazetted Draft Constitution Says About the Supremacy of the Constitution

1 November 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Clause 7 of the Gazetted Draft Constitution deals with the Supremacy of the Constitution and it states:

"(1) This Constitution is the supreme law of The Gambia and binds all persons, organs of government, State institutions, public enterprises and Local Government Authorities.

(2) A person shall not claim or exercise State authority except as authorised under this Constitution or legislation that is consistent with Constitution.

  • The validity or legality of this Constitution is not subject to challenge by any person before a court and no court shall entertain such challenge.
  • Any law that is inconsistent with this Constitution is void to the extent of the inconsistency and any act or omission in contravention of this Constitution is invalid."

