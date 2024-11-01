Ghana: Stop Stigmatising People Suffering From Infertility - Ghana's First Lady

Dar es Salaam — The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has called for an end to the stigma surrounding infertility in Africa, commending Merck Foundation for its impactful initiatives focused on addressing gender-based violence, promoting health, and supporting the education of young girls across Africa and Asia.

She said through the "More than a Mother" campaign, Merck Foundation has fostered greater acceptance and openness around infertility in Ghana and Africa at large, reducing stigma and encouraging people to seek support.

Expressing her appreciation, Mrs Akufo-Addo highlighted the foundation's scholarships for medical practitioners, noting that since 2018, 189 Ghanaian doctors have received training in critical and underserved specialties.

She stated that these scholarships have contributed substantially to advancing access to equitable and quality healthcare in Ghana, transforming occupational care and awareness.

"The Merck Foundation 'More than a Mother' ambassador programme has today seen a grand swell of support in Ghana," she said, underscoring the programme's positive impact.

Mrs Akufo-Addo made these remarks at the 11th edition of the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, from October 29 to October 30.

The two-day event brought together First Ladies from Africa and Asia and over 400 participants, both in person and virtual, who shared insights on social and health challenges affecting their regions.

In addition to health initiatives, the first lady also praised the foundation's support for educational projects, including the "Educating Linda," initiative aimed at promoting girls' education.

According to her, educating girls is essential for community and national development, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which advocates for inclusive, quality education.

"Investing in girls' education transforms community, country, and the entire world," she added.

She also noted that these initiatives help empower girls, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to society.

Mrs Akufo-Addo further emphasised the role of Merck Foundation in engaging the media to amplify awareness on social and health issues, especially infertility.

Through media collaborations, she noted, awareness around sensitive health related topics has grown, giving voice to often-overlooked issues.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The First Lady also praised the foundation's 'More than a Mother' awards, which recognise musicians, filmmakers, and designers who address critical social issues, adding the winners from Ghana have helped drive meaningful discussions in the country.

She mentioned that Merck Foundation has also supported the production of children's books that promote critical thinking among young readers on issues affecting them and their communities.

According to her, these efforts are equipping the next generation with awareness and resilience.

Mrs Akufo-Addo expressed appreciation for the enduring partnership between Ghana and Merck Foundation, commending the foundation for its accomplishments and commitment to fostering social change in Africa and beyond.

The First Lady of the Republic of Maldives, Mrs Sajidha Mohamed, expressed her gratitude to Merck Foundation for its collaborations with African First Ladies in efforts to uplift vulnerable communities and strengthen healthcare systems.

She noted that her country values its partnership with the foundation and has already seen positive outcomes.

She encouraged other organisations to follow this example to support Africa's journey toward becoming a model continent.