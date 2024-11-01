Ghana Committed to Upholding Democracy - Kan-Dapaah

Ghana is committed in upholding democracy, regional stability and peaceful elections amidst West Africa's security concerns, the Minister of National Security, Mr Albert Kan- Dapaah, has said.

According to him, the ongoing great power rivalry has caused a decline in democracy, thereby shrinking the space for meaningful regional and international security cooperation.

Mr Kan-Dapaah noted this in a lecture he delivered at the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, on Tuesday on the political and security situation in the West African Region, at the invitation of the university

He was accompanied by the Technical Director of the Ministry of National Security, Mr Emmanuel Dadzie, and the Head of Human Resource of the Ministry of National Security, Mrs Ann-Marie Ekpale.

Also, they toured the University's 500-year-old campus and met with the Lord Provost of Aberdeen and Councillor David Cameron.

Mr Kan-Dapaah underscored the urgency for West Africa's longstanding friends to empower the region in order to meet ongoing multidimensional challenges.

A Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Dr Manu Lekunze, stressed that European security planners must prioritise West Africa's security landscape due to its far-reaching implications.

The reason for the prioritisation, he said, included West Africa's proximity to Europe, significant demographic change, strategic resources, and great power meddling that has implications for Europe.

By addressing these concerns, Dr Lekunze stressed that Europe could promote regional stability and ensure its own security in the face of emerging global challenges.

"We were pleased to welcome the Honourable Minister to the University of Aberdeen and to hear first-hand his insights into the role Ghana plays in the security challenges of the region," he emphasised.

The University of Aberdeen has a large number of Ghanaian students and more than 500 alumni, including the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwesimintsim Constituency in the Western Region, Mr Prince Hamidu Armah, who studied for a PhD in Mathematics Education at the University of Aberdeen.

Also, many retained strong links with their Alma mater and in 2022, an alumni Chapter for the University of Aberdeen was established in Accra.

The university has an active Ghana students Society helping to create a sense of community among students, helping them connect, support one another, and build strong friendship while studying.

It also promote cultural exchange and understanding by organising events, workshops, and activities that showcase the traditions, customs and history of Ghana.

The Chapter aims to foster connections among graduates living and working in Ghana, and serves as a bridge between alumni in Ghana and the broader University of Aberdeen community, helping to maintain and strengthen professional and personal ties beyond graduation.

Mr Kan-Dapaah was presented with a football shirt by Aberdeen Football Club in recognition of the connection between the two regions.