Nigeria: Dangote Sets Petrol Price At N990/Litre to Marketers, Says It's Cheaper Than Imported

Dangote Refinery has revealed that it sells Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at N990 per litre for truck deliveries and N960 per litre for shipments. This pricing comes amid claims from fuel marketers that they can import the product at lower prices.

The refinery's spokesperson, Anthony Chiejina, in a statement on Sunday, said that any cheaper imports was likely to amount to substandard products. He highlighted that their prices were competitive, benchmarked against international rates, and aimed at supporting Nigeria's economy by promoting local refining.

The private refinery was responding to claims by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and the Petroleum Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) that they can import petrol at lower prices from outside the country.

The refinery also asserted that the petrol product produced by it was cheaper than imported alternatives, despite claims from marketers that imported petrol is currently more affordable.

Chiejina insisted that the refinery's prices were aligned with international benchmarks--selling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at N960 per litre for ships and N990 for trucks.

Chiejina criticised the lack of regulatory oversight in Nigeria, emphasising the need to protect domestic refining and urging the public to disregard misinformation from competing marketers.

"We had lately refrained from engaging in media fights but we are constrained to respond to the recent misinformation being circulated by IPMAN, PETROAN, and other associations.

Both organisations claim that they can import PMS at lower prices than what is being sold by the Dangote Refinery. We benchmark our prices against international prices and we believe our prices are competitive relative to the price of imports.

"If anyone claims they can land PMS at a price cheaper than what we are selling, then they are importing substandard products and conniving with international traders to dump low quality products into the country, without concern for the health of Nigerians or the longevity of their vehicles.

"Unfortunately, the regulator (NMDPRA) does not even have laboratory facilities which can be used to detect substandard products when imported into the country.

"Post deregulation, NNPC set the pace by selling PMS to domestic marketers at N971 per litre for sale into ships and at N990 for sale into trucks. This set the benchmark for our pricing and we have even gone lower to sell at N960 per litre for sale into ships while maintaining N990 per litre for sale into trucks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In good faith, and in the interest of the country, we commenced sales at these prices without clarity on the exchange rate that we will use to pay for the crude purchased.

"At the same time, an international trading company has recently hired a depot facility next to the Dangote Refinery, with the objective of using it to blend substandard products that will be dumped into the market to compete with Dangote Refinery's higher quality production.

This is detrimental to the growth of domestic refining in nigeria. We should point out that it is not unusual for countries to protect their domestic industries in order to provide jobs and grow the economy. For example, the US and Europe have had to impose high tariffs on EVs and microchips in order to protect their domestic industries.

"While we continue with our determination to provide affordable, good quality, domestically refined petroleum products in Nigeria, we call on the public to disregard the deliberate disinformation being circulated by agents of people who prefer for us to continue to export jobs and import poverty," Chiejina stated.