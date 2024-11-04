Botswana: Congratulations on Historic Botswana Elections

press release

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

November 1, 2024

The United States congratulates the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and President-elect Duma Boko on their historic victory in Botswana’s 2024 elections.

Botswana’s free elections reflect the voice of the people of Botswana in shaping their future. The United States reaffirms our support for Botswana’s long-standing commitment to democracy and our shared partnership rooted in common values.

We also commend President Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi for his leadership and appreciate his commitment to democratic principles, as demonstrated by his pledge to support the next government and his commitment to a peaceful transfer of power.

We are proud of our strong partnership with Botswana, its people, and its leaders on advancing trade and investment opportunities, winning the fight against the spread of HIV/AIDS, and cooperating on climate resilience and wildlife conservation.