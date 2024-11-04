Botswana: Congratulations on Historic Botswana Elections

4 November 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
November 1, 2024

The United States congratulates the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and President-elect Duma Boko on their historic victory in Botswana’s 2024 elections.

Botswana’s free elections reflect the voice of the people of Botswana in shaping their future.  The United States reaffirms our support for Botswana’s long-standing commitment to democracy and our shared partnership rooted in common values.

We also commend President Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi for his leadership and appreciate his commitment to democratic principles, as demonstrated by his pledge to support the next government and his commitment to a peaceful transfer of power.

We are proud of our strong partnership with Botswana, its people, and its leaders on advancing trade and investment opportunities, winning the fight against the spread of HIV/AIDS, and cooperating on climate resilience and wildlife conservation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.