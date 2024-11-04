South Africa: President Congratulates President-Elect Duma of Botswana

3 November 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his warm congratulations to His Excellency President-Elect Duma Boko and the government and people of the Republic of Botswana on the success of the recently concluded elections.

During his telephone call with President-Elect Boko, President Ramaphosa once again commended the Umbrella for Democratic Change coalition on its success in the election under the leadership of President-Elect Boko.

According to media reports the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) won the elections in a landslide victory as the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), which had been in power since independence in 1966, won only four parliamentary seats as of Friday afternoon.

Elections in Botswana were held on 30 October 2024.

President Ramaphosa welcomed the immediate establishment of transitional plans between the outgoing administration was led by President Mokgweetsi Masisi and the incoming administration of President Boko.

"The success of the elections in our sister nation and the seamless transition that is already underway affirms the demonstration of democratic maturity in our region and on our continent. As South Africa, we look forward to deepening our fraternal relations and cooperation with the Republic of Botswana, with outcomes that will benefit both our nations," President Ramaphosa said on Saturday.

