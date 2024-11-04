Zimbabwe: Chamisa Hails Outgoing Botswana President Masisi for Conceding Election Defeat

Newly elected President of Botswana Duma Boko gives his first speech as the leader of his Southern African country after his swearing-in at the Botswana High Court.

ZIMBABWE'S main opposition politician, Nelson Chamisa has welcomed the smooth power transition in neighbouring Botswana, where the sitting President Mokgweetsi Masisi conceded defeat.

Masisi's Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in power for nearly six decades, lost to president-elect Duma Boko's opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), which swept most parliamentary seats allowing it to choose the next president and Cabinet.

In a social media post Friday, Chamisa commended Masisi for what he termed "political maturity."

"Congratulations and well-done President Masisi for the exceptional maturity and allowing for the smooth transition of power.

"I've just been listening to President @Official Masisi press briefing. President Masisi indicated that he just had a phone call with President-elect @duma boko," wrote Chamisa on X.

"It's great to be gracious in defeat and magnanimous in victory. This is how it should be.

"The vote, voice and will of the citizens must always be respected. This is good for Africa. This is so refreshing! God bless Botswana. God bless Africa!"

In contrast to what happened in Botswana where there was a smooth transition, locally the opposition has previously won elections by has been denied rulership by hardliners within Zanu PF.

Late former president Robert Mugabe is on record twice admitting his loss to the opposition, first while addressing delegates at Zanu PF's 11th People's Conference in Mutare in 2010 then in 2014 while addressing service chiefs and war veterans at the party's headquarters in Harare.