Namibia: Mbumba Congratulates Boko On Winning Botswana Presidency

Newly elected President of Botswana Duma Boko gives his first speech as the leader of his Southern African country after his swearing-in at the Botswana High Court.

President Nangolo Mbumba has congratulated Botswana's president-elect, Duma Boko, following his electoral victory against incumbent Mokgweetsi Masisi.

"I wish to congratulate the president advocate, Duma Boko, and the Umbrella for Democratic Change on their brilliant election to lead the Republic of Botswana following the 30 October 2024 general elections," Mbumba says.

Masisi conceded defeated in a telephone call to Boko on Friday, ahead of a press conference where he formally made his position known.

"I equally commend my dear brother president Mokgweetsi Masisi for promptly accepting the will of the people and by committing to prepare an orderly and peaceful transition. The Batswana deserve our collective praise for the peaceful general elections."

"The ties between Namibia and Botswana were forged during the fight for independence, where many Namibians found shelter in their reliable neighbour during the war against German colonialism and apartheid occupation. Today, bilateral relations between Namibia and Botswana are characterised by stronger trade, commercial, and people to people exchanges," says Mbumba.