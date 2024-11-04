Botswana: President Congratulates Incoming Botswana Leader

Newly elected President of Botswana Duma Boko gives his first speech as the leader of his Southern African country after his swearing-in at the Botswana High Court.

President Mnangagwa, who is also the SADC Chairperson, yesterday congratulated Botswana's president-elect, Mr Duma Boko, for winning the elections in the neighbouring country.

He offered his warm congratulations to Mr Boko and the government and people of the Republic of Botswana on the success of the recently concluded elections.

Mr Boko, the leader of the opposition coalition Umbrella for Democratic Change, was declared Botswana's sixth president by Chief Justice Terence Rannowane on Botswana state television yesterday.

In his congratulatory message, President Mnangagwa said president-elect Boko's victory attests to the confidence that the people of Botswana have in his leadership capabilities.

"On behalf of the Government and People of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and on my own behalf, I wish to extend to you my most sincere congratulations on your election as the next President Elect of the Republic of Botswana," President Mnangagwa said. He expressed his eagerness to continue implementing bilateral cooperation agreements with the new leadership in Botswana.

"As you assume your new role, I am confident that the excellent relations between our two countries will continue to grow from strength-to-strength in the years ahead, for the mutual benefit of our two peoples.

"I also affirm my commitment to working very closely with you at regional, continental and multilateral fora, in pursuit of a just global political and economic order."

President Mnangagwa wished the Botswana President-elect a peaceful and successful tenure.

"May I take this opportunity to wish you personal good health and success, as well as peace and prosperity for the people of Botswana.

"Please accept, Your Excellency President-Elect, the assurances of my highest consideration."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Boko becomes Botswana's sixth president and the first from the Umbrella for Democratic Change party.

Chief Justice Rannowane officially declared Boko the victor yesterday: "I have the honour and privilege to declare him as elected President of Botswana. I congratulate you profoundly for the confidence that the people have shown in you," said Chief Justice Rannowane.

Under the Botswana's electoral system, the party that wins 31 of 61 seats in the legislature is declared the winner and installs its candidate as president and forms the government.

The UDC passed the threshold, according to early results released on State television, which showed the party had won 32 seats based on results from 55 of the 61 constituencies up for grabs.

Outgoing President Mokgweetsi Masisi yesterday held a Press conference and conceded defeat.

"I wish to congratulate the opposition on their victory and concede the election," President Masisi said.

"I am proud of our democratic processes and I respect the will of the people. I thank the BDP and supporters and encourage them all to accept the democratic result and the will of the people."