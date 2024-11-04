Liberia: Ex-Superintendent Karbiah Appeals for Lifesaving Support Amid Health Struggle

Once a respected public servant, J. Bismark Karbiah now finds himself in a battle against illness and neglect, a stark reminder of the barriers many Liberians face in accessing healthcare. For six years, Karbiah has struggled with the aftermath of a stroke that struck only three months after he assumed office as Superintendent in 2018.

Initially, Karbiah's local government provided support, arranging for treatment in the United States. However, that hope was short-lived, and he returned to Liberia with his condition unchanged and without further assistance. Despite repeated appeals to the George Weah administration, his pleas for help went unanswered.

In a letter dated August 25, 2024, Karbiah wrote, "I am appealing to you to help me seek medical treatment. I have been sick for the past six years and have not received any support from the government I once served." His words capture not just his suffering but also his sense of abandonment by the nation he committed himself to serve.

With no other options, Karbiah has been forced to sell his few possessions--his car and his land--to cover his medical costs. "Since I left the job, things have been very difficult for me. I cannot do anything for myself unless someone assists me," he said, revealing the painful reality of his situation.

Karbiah's appeal now turns to the new administration, particularly Vice President Jeremiah Koung. "I am begging the Vice President to assist me because I am dying," he said, his vulnerability laid bare. His plea speaks to more than his own health needs; it underscores the sacrifices he made in public service and his hope for compassion from those in power.

Before his role as Superintendent, Karbiah served as a political officer under former District 2 Representative Byron W. Zahnwhea, dedicating years to public service. Now, he stands at the mercy of a system that seems to have turned its back on him. His story is a somber call for empathy and a reminder of the human cost of systemic neglect.