Nigeria: 'See You Soon' - Bobrisky Jets Out of Nigeria

4 November 2024
Controversial cross-dresser Idris Okuneye has reportedly departed Nigeria just days after being released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The embattled cross-dresser shared a video of himself aboard what appeared to be a plane, revealing a screen that hinted at his destination. In the video, he announced that he was traveling on a first-class ticket.

"See you soon, Nigeria. This girl bought a first-class ticket three times; that's over 30 million. Raise the bar for this girl," he declared.

In another video featuring a picture of his international passport, he remarked, "That passport disfigured my picture."

Bobrisky's departure comes on the heels of his recent arrest by the EFCC. His legal troubles began in April 2024 with a six-month sentence for naira abuse, but reports indicated he spent only three weeks in Kirikiri Prison before being discreetly relocated.

In September, tensions escalated when social media influencer Martins Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, released an audio recording that purportedly featured Bobrisky discussing bribing EFCC officials to dismiss money laundering charges.

On Thursday night, Bobrisky was stopped and removed from an Amsterdam-bound KLM flight at Murtala Muhammed International Airport while attempting to travel to London.

