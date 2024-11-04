Nigeria: Peter Obi Calls for Arrest of Miracle-Seekers Claiming 'Miraculous' Credit Alerts

Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called for the arrest of miracle-seekers who claim to have received "miraculous" credit alerts after praying during church services.

The practice of testifying to receiving unexpected bank credits after prayers is a common occurrence in some Nigerian churches, a development portrayed as miracle.

However, speaking on a recent episode of the Honest Bunch Podcast, Obi expressed strong opposition to the practice, labelling it as theft.

"Anybody who tells you he has gotten miraculous money should be arrested, he has stolen somebody's money, simple," Obi stated.

He further explained what he believed to be the true nature of divine blessings. "God can bless handiwork, productivity, and industry. But He cannot bless someone who is sleeping. Anybody who says he got alert from praying should be arrested. You have stolen somebody's money," Obi reiterated.

Obi's comments have sparked divergent views, with some agreeing with the former Anambra State governor's stance while others defend the practice as an act of faith. Nevertheless, Obi maintained that genuine blessings from God come through hard work and productivity, not unexpected windfalls.