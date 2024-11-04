Ghana: Interior Minister Receives African Union Pre-Election Assessment Team

4 November 2024
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Judith Twumwaa, ISD

A delegation from the African Union Commission (AUC) has visited the Ministry of the Interior as part of its measures to commence the evaluation of Ghana's readiness for the upcoming General Elections on 7 December 2024.

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Henry Quartey, who welcomed the delegation last Friday in Accra emphasised the important role of international partnerships in promoting democracy and stability in Africa.

Mr Quartey assured the delegation of the government's commitment to ensuring a free, fair, transparent and peaceful electoral process.

He expressed gratitude for the AUC's ongoing support and expertise in strengthening electoral processes.

The Chair of the Panel of the Wise, Lady Justice (Rtd.) Effie Owuor stated that the delegation was in the country to assess Ghana's preparedness for the upcoming elections.

She commended the progress made in preparations, noting that the mission would continue to engage with key stakeholders to assess the electoral preparedness.

