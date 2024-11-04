Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Climax Ghana's Cyber Security Achievements Amidst Growing Challenges

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has emphasized Ghana's significant advancements in cybersecurity, stressing on the nation's commitment to fostering a secure digital economy.

The President attributed these achievements to his administration's digitalisation efforts which include initiatives such as mobile money interoperability, the Ghana QR payment system, and the national identification system, all of which have transformed the country's economy.

Speaking at the 2024 Cybersecurity Awards Night in Accra last Friday, President Akufo-Addo said cybersecurity is essential for achieving national development goals and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal.

The President, however, emphasized the dual nature of digital opportunities and the increasing cyber threats facing the country.

"In this ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats, the numbers are a stark reminder of the work before us," he said.

The Awards Night, organised by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), under the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, was aimed at recognizing key individuals and institutions that had significantly contributed to the development of cybersecurity in Ghana.

The event also highlighted the efforts of partners who collaborated with the Authority through public-private partnerships, academic collaborations, and other strategic alliances that have fostered its growth.

President Akufo-Addo referenced the 2024 IBM Cost of Data Breach report, which revealed an average cost of nearly $4.9 million per data breach, underscoring the urgency of enhancing cyber security measures.

He said such statistics reinforced the importance of Ghana's cyber security initiatives and the urgency of securing the nation's national digital framework.

The President said since 2017, Ghana has established the foundation for a resilient digital economy through strategic policies and initiatives, including the formation of the National Cyber Security Inter-Ministerial Advisory Council to coordinate efforts among key ministries.

President Akufo-Addo said the creation of the National Cyber Security Authority, evolving from the National Cyber Security Secretariat, represented a crucial step in enhancing the nation's defences against cyber threats.

"These institutions are crucial for securing critical sectors such as banking, energy, and health, contributing to the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals 8, 9, and 11 by safeguarding our infrastructure, promoting innovation, and fostering inclusive, safe, and resilient communities," he said.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted the Safer Digital Ghana campaign, launched in 2018, which had increased awareness of cyber hygiene among diverse demographics.

He also pointed to Ghana's international collaborations, including the ratification of key conventions on cybercrime and hosting the Global Conference on Cyber Capacity Building, which produced the Accra Call--a commitment to improving cyber resilience in developing nations.

Additionally, the President hinted at the revised National Cyber Security Policy and Strategy, designed to align with global standards to mitigate cyber risks.

Ghana's cyber security ranking has seen remarkable improvement, increasing from 32.6 per cent in 2017 to 99.27 per cent today on the ITU's Global Cyber Security Index.

The advancement positions the country as a regional leader in cyber-crime prevention.

"Thanks to invaluable partnerships with international organizations such as the Council of Europe, the African Union, UNICEF, and the World Bank, Ghana has fortified its cybercrime and data protection laws.

"Today, Ghana is a recognized regional leader in cyber-crime prevention capacity building and serves as a training hub for cyber initiatives in Africa through the Council of Europe's Glassy-E project," the President noted.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized the government's commitment to promoting the National Child Online Protection Framework, aimed at creating a safer online environment for children.

He reminded the gathering of their shared responsibility to protect children in the digital space and called on all stakeholders to collaborate in shielding them from online threats and abuse.

The President commended the contributions of individuals shaping Ghana's cyber security landscape.

He urged all stakeholders to persist in their essential work to secure the nation's digital future, emphasizing that that commitment aligned with Ghana's broader goals of sustainable development and building resilient communities.

Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, Director General of the CSA, praised President Akufo-Addo for his visionary leadership, which had significantly enhanced Ghana's position on the Global Cyber Standards Index.

He noted that the commitment to creating a safe cyberspace had propelled Ghana to become the second-highest-ranked country in Africa and one of only five nations designated as a Tier 1 model country in cybersecurity.

Dr Antwi-Boasiako acknowledged the vital role of the Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, in translating the President's vision into actionable strategies.

He emphasised the importance of cross-party support in parliament, highlighting how that collective commitment had been crucial to the success of the nation's cybersecurity initiatives.

Dr Antwi-Boasiako reminded the gathering of the dynamic nature of the digital landscape, underscoring the need for continuous learning and innovation in the field of cybersecurity.

He called on all stakeholders to remain vigilant and proactive in tackling emerging threats, reinforcing the CSA's dedication to fostering a secure digital environment that empowers citizens and supports business growth across Ghana.

The ceremony celebrated not only the achievements in cyber maturity but also the collaborative efforts that underpin Ghana's journey toward a more secure digital future.

It marked the conclusion of this year's National Cyber Security Awareness Month, which focused on the upcoming elections. The theme was "Combating Misinformation and Disinformation in a Digitally Resilient Democracy."

President Akufo-Addo was honored with an award for his significant contributions to advancing cybersecurity in Ghana and his dedication to creating a secure digital environment crucial for national development and protecting citizens from cyberattacks.

The event also recognized various public and private institutions, as well as individuals, for their collective efforts in enhancing cybersecurity in the country.

Media organizations such as the Ghana News Agency, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Despite Media Group, GhanaWeb, Asaase Broadcasting Company, and Business and Financial Times were acknowledged for their roles in promoting a safer online environment.