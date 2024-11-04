Ghana: Jewellery Shop Attacked, Sacks of Cash Stolen Amid Gun Shots

4 November 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

Suspected armed robbers in a Rambo-style stormed a jewellery shop (namewitheld) at Adabraka on Saturday afternoon amid sporadic gunfire and made away with unspecified cash stack in sacks.

A private close circuit television (CCTV) footages the three masked men wielding AK-47 assault rifle firing gun shots to disperse onlookers.

Some eye witnesses recounted the robbery adventure said they have never seen something like that before.

In the video, which had gone viral on social media, a man drove a wine Toyota Corolla saloon car to the crime scene and parked.

Few moments after that, the suspected robbers also drove to the area and carried out the robbery.

Madam Adwoa Boakye, a witness, told journalist she could not get over the robbery escapade.

She said that she felt helpless as she watches the suspected armed robbers brought out what is suspected to be money kept in sacks from the jewelry shop.

Another eye witness, Kareem Shaibu, told the Ghanaian Times it was the first time he had seen robbery in broad day light.

Mr Shaibut, who watched the incident from a distance, said he could not sleep at night as he kept seeing the sights of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service in a statement issued on Saturday stated that it was on a manhunt for the suspected robbers.

