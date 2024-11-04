Ghana: Wildlife Officers Seize Bush Meat

Chop bar operators were left in a state of vexation after they had their variety of bush meat seized by wildlife officers during a joint operation by the Wildlife Division and the Rapid Response Team of the Forestry Commission (FC) in the Greater Accra and Central Regions.

The porcupines, royal antelopes and bongoweres were either on display in the markets and on sale at the roadside by illegal poachers while chop bar owners had the animals confiscated from the fridges and others in boiling soup on the fire at Adabraka, Agbobloshie, East Legon all in Accra and at Winneba and Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

The three-day operation, conducted from October 22 to 25, was to enforce the compliance of the closed-season on wildlife by the Commission to protect the species in order to re-generate.

The Public Relations Officer of the Wildlife Division of FC, Ms Ernestina Adumea Anie, who briefed the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Friday, said some poachers was who attempted to prevent the team from carrying their duties were arrested in the process.

She said during their monitoring and surveillance the meat was seized from traders selling the meat red handed.

"Other managers in protected areas are monitoring in various districts and regions," she added

Ms Anie further stated that the traders whose items were seized were educated against such practice.

"The most appropriate thing to do was to arrest the perpetrators but there was a decision reached that they first- timers and the education and awareness creation was necessary, 'she added.

The PRO stated that the exercise would be replicated in other regions to ensure compliance.

She advised operators in the business not to hunt or sell the wildlife animal during such period.

The annual closed-season which commence from August 1 to December 1, required that hunters, traders, chop bar operators must obtain a license to operate and anyone who defaulted would pay a fine or imprisoned.

The only animal to be hunters is grass cutter but with license.