Africa: Brightermonday, Arifu Launch Initiative to Empower Women in East, West Africa

Nairobi — Kenyan recruitment platform BrighterMonday has teamed up with ed-tech company Arifu to launch the #BeaBossLady initiative, a program designed to support and empower women aged 18-35 across Kenya, Uganda, and Nigeria.

This innovative program offers free, tailored micro-learning courses to help women enhance job market skills, manage businesses, and utilize digital financial services effectively.

BrighterMonday CEO Chris Otundo highlighted the program's goal to reach over 100,000 women in these countries by providing customized courses accessible via WhatsApp, making it easy for participants to engage in practical lessons suited to their busy schedules.

"The #BeaBossLady initiative aims to equip women with practical skills and confidence to improve their income, secure meaningful employment, and make informed financial decisions," said Otundo.

Craig Heintzman, CEO of Arifu, explained that the platform offers over 20 mobile-friendly courses covering essential soft skills, digital sales techniques, and social media marketing.

These courses address challenges unique to women, such as limited professional networking opportunities, and provide upskilling to foster career and business growth.

"Today marks an exciting milestone as we launch the #BeaBossLady Initiative to empower women across Kenya, Uganda, and Nigeria. This initiative provides the tools and training needed for job seekers and entrepreneurs to enhance their income and build successful careers," Heintzman added.

The micro-learning curriculum includes key topics like financial literacy, digital skills, business management, and career development, ensuring comprehensive support for professional and personal advancement.