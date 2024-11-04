Liberia: Liberty Party Reinstates Sen. Nyonblee Karngar-Lawrence As Political Leader in Effort to Reconcile After Split

Paynesville — The Liberty Party (LP) has committed to a resolution to restore unity and rebuild the party following a significant split leading up to the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

At a day-long national reconciliation retreat held on Saturday in Paynesville, the party resolved to keep Senator Nyonblee Karngar-Lawrence as its political leader until 2029, when a standard bearer will be chosen. The LP also scheduled a Special National Convention (SNC) for December 13-15, 2024, in Ganta City, Nimba County.

This effort follows extensive discussions between the two factions that emerged after the party split in 2023 over dispute over the party's constitutional provisions and election protocols with each faction--the Bility and Karngar-Lawrence factions--supporting different presidential candidates in the 2023 elections. This split weakened the party's cohesion and affected its public image as a leading political force in Liberia.

In an effort to mend these rifts, the LP's National Executive Committee and county leaders have pledged to reconcile their differences within the next 30 to 60 days, working toward a unified front. One key outcome from the retreat was the creation of a joint working group tasked with reviewing and amending the party's constitution to ensure proportional representation for both factions. These proposed constitutional amendments will be a focal point at the upcoming SNC.

Additionally, the factions have agreed on transitional leadership terms and a restructuring of county leadership roles. Representatives from each faction, including a religious leader, will form a committee to oversee preparations for the SNC. Pending legal disputes between the factions will also be dropped to promote a harmonious environment leading up to the SNC.

Senator Karngar-Lawrence will continue to serve as political leader, with county chairpersons maintaining their positions during this transitional period. Following the resolution's signing, Senator Karngar-Lawrence encouraged members in Liberia and abroad to renew their commitment to the LP's core values. "The past crisis has made us stronger; now is the time to move the party forward," she stated, underscoring the LP's legacy of integrity and its dedication to peace, love, and unity. "There is a time for every season," she added, reflecting on how challenges can inspire growth.

LP Chairperson Representative Rugie Yatu Barry echoed this call for unity, urging members to leave past disagreements behind. "No one was right or wrong; what matters now is to put the past behind us," she said.

Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, a prominent faction leader, highlighted the importance of moving forward, noting that many are eager to join the LP once the crisis is resolved. "Let's let go of the past and work together," he urged.

Observers say his reconciliation initiative is seen as a critical step for the Liberty Party as it aims to reclaim its position in Liberia's political landscape and prepare for future elections. It underscores the LP's commitment to unity and effective governance as it seeks to overcome recent challenges.