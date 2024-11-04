Nigeria: LG Polls - APC Wins All Chairmanship Seats in Nasarawa

4 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The APC also won in 140 of the 147 wards in Nasarawa State, the official said.

The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) has declared the 13 chairmanship candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) as winners of the 2 November local government election in the state.

Ayuba Wandai, chairman of the commission and returning officer, made the declaration on Sunday at the commission's office in Lafia.

Mr Wandai also declared that the councillorship candidates of APC won in the 140 electoral wards out of 147 while candidates of opposition parties won seven councillorship seats.

He said that the candidates of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) won one seat in Akwanga, four in Nasarawa-Eggon, while Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) won two in Doma Local Government.

The commission's chairman explained that nine political parties presented candidates in the local government elections.

