Ghana: CBG Bridges Digital Gap With Computer Donation

4 November 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd. (CBG) has donated 30 desktop computers to three junior high schools in Agona.

The beneficiary institutions are Agona SDA JHS, Bedomase D/A Basic School, and Bipoa JHS.

They received 10 computers each, alongside a refurbishment of their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratories.

This initiative forms part of the Bank's ongoing commitment to community development through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, the Managing Director of CBG, Daniel Addo, reiterated the Bank's dedication to supporting education and empowering communities.

"At CBG, we believe in the power of community and the importance of contributing to the development and sustainability of the communities we serve. Today, we are proud to help bridge the gap and empower students with the tools they need to succeed in the world of technology," he said.

Mr Addo further highlighted that the initiative aligned with CBG's core CSR pillars, which focus on health, community development, and education, as well as contributing to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"In today's digital age, access to computers is not a luxury but a necessity. We are excited to see the impact this initiative will have on the students and the broader community," he added.

Representing the beneficiary schools, the Headmaster of Bipoa JHS, Desmond Kwadwo Mensah, expressed heartfelt gratitude to CBG for the generous support.

"This donation will truly transform the learning experience for our students. For many of them, this is their first real encounter with computers, and we believe this will open doors to new opportunities. On behalf of Agona SDA JHS, Bedomase D/A Basic School, and Bipoa JHS, we say thank you to CBG for standing with us," Mr Mensah stated.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.