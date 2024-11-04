Liberia: UL Faculty Suspends Classes, Demands New Leadership and Better Conditions

Monrovia — The University of Liberia Faculty Association (ULFA) has issued a firm ultimatum: no classes will resume until a new president is appointed and longstanding demands for better working conditions, fair pay, and institutional reforms are met.

Classes for the new academic year were expected to begin this week.

ULFA's decision, made at a General Assembly held in the Administrative Complex Theater of the University's Fendall Campus, saw over 400 faculty members in attendance.

The assembly, led by ULFA President Dr. Edna G. Johnny, focused on addressing critical concerns, including unmet commitments from a previous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government. Key issues include the completion of a promised 40% salary increase from an October 2021 agreement, delays in salary disbursements, inadequate working conditions, lack of essential resources, and a host of administrative reforms.

Chief among their grievances is the government's failure to implement the remaining 40% salary increment that was promised, along with persistent issues around working conditions, salary delays, and the general lack of resources.

ULFA, in a resolution called on President Joseph Nyumah Boakai to act swiftly on the recommendations of the Presidential Search Committee by appointing a new president for the University. The search committee's vetting process is reportedly complete, and ULFA stressed that the mandate of the interim leadership has now expired. The faculty members maintained that until a new president of the university is appointed, they will not resume teaching.

Additionally, ULFA is pressing for improvements in working conditions, with specific calls for better office accommodations, the provision of transportation for staff traveling to Sinje, enhanced classroom facilities, and necessary working tools. They also emphasize the need for both financial and credentials audits to ensure transparency within the university.