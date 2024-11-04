Nigeria: Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Beheading Father On Farm

The Osun State Police Command has apprehended a suspect, identified as Saudi, for allegedly beheading his father on a farm in Ilusi village.

The shocking incident, which occurred in the rural community, has left residents in disbelief, as it marks the first such occurrence in decades. According to sources, the deceased, popularly known as Baale, went missing after leaving for the farm on Thursday morning.

Ismail Olaolu, a resident of the village, informed Vanguard that a search party, mostly village youth, discovered Baale's headless body on Friday, November 1, concealed with palm leaves. Suspicion quickly fell on Baale's son, who had accompanied him to the farm that day. After being questioned, the son allegedly confessed to the murder.

The deceased's motorcycle and cocoa harvest were found near his body on the farm. The suspect was subsequently handed over to police for investigation.

Confirming the arrest, Osun Police spokesperson Yemisi Opalola stated that the suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.