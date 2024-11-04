Nigeria: I Want to Take Afrobeat to New Heights, Hit the Global Stage - - Dj a-Tech

Nigerian budding Afrobeat star, DJ A-Tech, born Ayomide Omonira, has expressed optimism about taking Afrobeat music to new heights on the global stage.

The Lagos-born DJ is quickly becoming a name to watch internationally, thanks to his innovative approach of blending Afrobeat with live percussion elements, particularly the conga drum.

This fusion of contemporary and traditional Afrobeat infuses his performances with a vibrant, energetic atmosphere that resonates with audiences worldwide.

With over seven years of experience, DJ A-Tech's dedication to his craft shines through his versatility and professionalism. He's worked alongside Nigeria's top DJs both locally and internationally and is known for his popular mixtapes, which have gained traction online.

Some of his well-known collaborations include "Big Tunez Freestyle" with Sceed Barms, "Spirit of Sound" with Nii Brown, and a live session mix with Hype OG and HypeGad Sambisa in Birmingham, UK.

In addition to his mixtapes, DJ A-Tech hosts "TymOut wit DJ A-Tech," an event where he showcases his unique style and dynamic stage presence, often creating a live-band atmosphere. The second edition, held in Ilorin, Kwara State, featured top Nigerian DJ Kaywise.

The latest edition, "TymOut wit DJ A-Tech 3.0," drew a crowd of over 2,000 people and featured performances by Arabian dancers, top DJs, and other entertainers from across Nigeria, supported by a live band.

DJ A-Tech's growing reputation and innovative style have positioned him as a leading figure in the Afrobeat scene, effectively representing Nigerian culture and Afrobeat music to the world.