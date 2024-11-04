The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Province of the Niger, has called on the Nigerian Federal Government to end the prosecution of minors who were detained for allegedly flying a Russian flag.

The Church argued that rather than punishing these children, who may not understand the implications of their actions, the government should focus on those producing and distributing such flags.

Speaking at the 2024 Anglican Prayer Rally of Anambra State (APRAS), held at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, the Bishop of the Diocese of Ihiala, Rt. Rev. Prof. Israel Okoye, also criticized the government's policies, claiming they have pushed Nigerians into hardship and triggered public discontent.

The Bishop stated that the government, rather than the Church, should be held accountable for the nation's struggles, and he addressed recent claims that the Church is a "scam."

He remarked, "Those accusing the Church are guilty of illegitimate reductionism and need to redirect their focus to God. The Church remains a source of hope, not deception."

The Province of the Niger includes nine dioceses: Diocese on the Niger, Diocese of Awka, Diocese of Nnewi, Diocese of Amichi, Diocese of Ogbaru, Diocese of Ihiala, Diocese of Aguata, Diocese of Niger West, and Diocese of Niger East.

During the rally, the Archbishop of the Province of the Niger, Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim, thanked Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo, represented by Deputy Governor Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, for efforts to enhance security and welfare in the state.