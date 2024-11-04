Nigeria: Provide Enabling Environment for SMEs Not Money - Obembe Tells FG

The Executive Officer of Clean N Classy, Mr Olumide Obembe, has said the Federal Government should create enabling environment for small and medium-sized enterprises and shelve the initiative of giving them money.

He said this at the commissioning of a new office outlet in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. Obembe, who described Clean N Classy as a leading provider of premium cleaning, pest control, facility management, and consulting services, advised the government that instead of providing funds for SMEs, it should provide stable power and make business registration seamless for entrepreneurs, especially the young graduates who are just coming up.

"Giving entrepreneurs money cannot actually make their businesses grow but create an enabling environment for them. Let there be stable power supply and make registration of businesses seamless.".

He assured Nigerians, especially Ibadan residents, of providing quality cleaning services that would prevent diseases.

Obembe further stressed that using chemicals to control pests should be a last resort, noting there are numerous ways to control pests other than the use of chemicals, which he admitted have impacts on the ecosystem and the environment.

Clean N Classy, he added, started eight years ago in Lagos and has served the people of Lagos tremendously.

He said, "We'll not disappoint you. We will serve the people. We are here to give you the best.

"This expansion reflects the company's commitment to delivering exceptional solutions tailored to the needs of local residents and businesses. Oluyole, the Ibadan branch will offer a comprehensive range of cleaning services (including residential, commercial, and specialised cleaning options), pest control, facility management, and consulting services." "With a focus on quality, eco-friendly products, and customer satisfaction, Clean N Classy aims to set a new standard in the cleaning industry.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are thrilled to bring our premium services to this vibrant city, helping residents and businesses maintain clean, healthy, and pest-free environments."

"Clean N Classy has been a trusted name in premium cleaning services since eight years of establishment. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on sustainability, we serve a diverse clientele, providing top-notch cleaning solutions that enhance the quality of life for our customers."