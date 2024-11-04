Nigeria: Ondo Election - Aiyedatiwa, Ajayi Spar Over Minimum Wage Pledges

4 November 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dayo Johnson

Akure — The two leading candidates in the upcoming Ondo State governorship election, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Agboola Ajayi of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), clashed over their proposed minimum wage for workers during a debate organized by Channels Television.

Aiyedatiwa emphasized that his administration is committed to paying workers a minimum wage of N73,000, a move he says has been well-received by the state's workforce. "Our workers are happy we're paying N73,000," he stated.

However, Ajayi countered, promising to increase the minimum wage to N76,000 if elected, claiming this would bring even greater satisfaction to workers. "Workers will be happier when I pay them N76,000," he said, touting his extensive experience as a former local government chairman, member of the House of Representatives, Deputy Governor, and Acting Governor.

Ajayi also declared his intention to dissolve the Ministry of Local Governments, which he described as a "criminal usurpation of power," vowing to restore autonomy to local governments. In response, Aiyedatiwa maintained that the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission should continue overseeing council elections until any constitutional changes are made.

Addressing the development of Ilaje, an oil-rich region in the state, Ajayi criticized the current administration, saying, "There is no development in Ilaje communities, even though the governor hails from there. Within two years, I will implement policies to transform these areas."

Ajayi further called for the redeployment of the state's INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mrs. Toyin Babalola, to ensure a fair election on November 16. Aiyedatiwa, however, dismissed the demand as an expression of Ajayi's fear of losing, asserting that the call was a preemptive excuse for a potential defeat.

