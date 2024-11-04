Gambia: Itc to Train 100 Foni Youth On Market-Relevant Skills

4 November 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Momodou Jarju

Baboucarr Sallah, the International Trade Centre (ITC) representative in The Gambia, has informed the people of Foni that plans are afoot to train one hundred youth in their communities on market-relevant skills.

According to him, the skills training programme is worth over US$70,000, (about D5, 004,999.99 based on the current exchange rate which would benefit the people and residents of Foni.

Sallah made this disclosure last Thursday in Foni where his-led team handed over football materials to the Foni Sports Committee (FSC) through its United Nations Peacebuilding Fund project.

In the same vein, the day marked the end of a 3-day training of 40 members of FSC on football administration, entrepreneurship, and peace building organised by ITC.

"As part of this broader initiative, I am pleased to announce that in the coming week, we will be launching an additional skills training programme in Foni, targeting 100 young people, including women and girls.

"This skills development programme will be implemented by Sterling Consortium as well as Crab Island TVET Centre, which was carefully selected through a rigorous procurement process.

"Over the next nine months, these institutions will deliver training aimed at equipping young people of Foni with market-relevant skills to drive economic growth as well as enhance peaceful co-existence," he said.

Sallah further said that the initiative is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, especially Goal 16 which is on promoting peaceful and inclusive societies, as well as Goal 8 on decent work and economic growth.

"So it all stems towards creating pathways for economic inclusion and strengthening community bonds," he added.

